Homology Medicines, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Homology Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

FIXX opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

