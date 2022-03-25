Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE HMC opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.