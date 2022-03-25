Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Get Honest alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Honest has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honest by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $13,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honest (HNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.