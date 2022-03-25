Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $203.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell is expected to benefit from strength in the warehouse and workflow solutions, UOP and advanced materials businesses. For 2022, the company expects its organic revenues to increase 4-7% on a year-over-year basis. It is likely to gain from acquisitions made over time. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows add to its strength. The company’s commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to be favorable. In the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Weakness across the personal protective equipment business will adversely impact its near-term results. Honeywell has been dealing with high costs and expenses and supply-chain challenges, which might affect its margins and profitability. Also, high debt levels might raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.32. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

