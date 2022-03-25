Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
