Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

