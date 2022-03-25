HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.25

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.
HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.
