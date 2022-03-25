Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 26,090 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,869,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $109.38. 2,157,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $250,526,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.