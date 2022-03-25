HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,134 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 190,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,258. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

