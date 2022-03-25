H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HRB stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

