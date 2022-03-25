Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $47,143.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003577 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00035094 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00112412 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Humaniq Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “
Buying and Selling Humaniq
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.
