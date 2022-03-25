Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 854.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOILF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 14,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Hunter Technology has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
Hunter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
