Huntington National Bank Acquires 151 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 351.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

DPZ opened at $393.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.01 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

