Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

