Huntington National Bank Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

