Huntington National Bank Has $98,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,016,000 after buying an additional 199,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.