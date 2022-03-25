Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 170.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 125.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUGT opened at $71.79 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

