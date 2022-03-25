Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.
HUT stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -19.09. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.