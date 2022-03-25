Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -19.09. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 615,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.