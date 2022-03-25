Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 11,588,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

