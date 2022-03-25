Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $16,471.76 and $141.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.53 or 0.07023166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,322.73 or 0.99594623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043098 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars.

