Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,387,400 shares, an increase of 654.8% from the February 28th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,652.7 days.

Shares of ITEPF stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

