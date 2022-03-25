IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -6.41. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.