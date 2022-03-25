iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 1,008.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 143,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,556. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
About iAnthus Capital (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iAnthus Capital (ITHUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.