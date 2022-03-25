Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Lowered to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Shares of Icosavax stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,938. Icosavax has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,011,000. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Icosavax by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.