Idena (IDNA) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Idena (IDNA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $162,737.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00204637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00189332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.06979874 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,100,270 coins and its circulating supply is 58,758,193 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

