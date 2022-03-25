IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in IDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IDEX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

