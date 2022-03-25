IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Issue $0.44 Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4444 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $36.23 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.