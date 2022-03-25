Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Boosted by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,985,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.05. 528,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,546. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

