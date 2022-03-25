Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMGO stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

