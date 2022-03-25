ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

IMGN stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

