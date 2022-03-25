Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:IHR opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £443.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.20 ($1.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

