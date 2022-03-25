Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMPL stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.