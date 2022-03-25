Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 34,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 527,231 shares.The stock last traded at $46.34 and had previously closed at $44.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

