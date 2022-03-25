INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 7,026 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

Shares of INDT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.75 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $82.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,334,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDT. Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.