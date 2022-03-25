Industrial Alliance Securities Downgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of BEP opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,170,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

