ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

