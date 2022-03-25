InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Down 5.4%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $38.87. Approximately 47,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,937,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after buying an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

