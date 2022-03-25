Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 13,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

