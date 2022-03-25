Insider Buying: Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider Buys 29,551 Shares of Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Rating) insider Richard Davis purchased 29,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$20,685.70 ($15,322.74).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.
Australian Vintage Company Profile (Get Rating)
