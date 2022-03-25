Insider Buying: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) CEO Buys 9,550 Shares of Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) CEO Allan Thomas Evans bought 9,550 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $18,718.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.20 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 million and a PE ratio of -8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 143.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter worth $64,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.