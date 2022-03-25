Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells 10,042 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $187,785.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE AGTI opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 103.43. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.
Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
