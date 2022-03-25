Insider Selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 24th, Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.41 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 72,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

