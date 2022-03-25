Insider Selling: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Sells 404,092 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).
Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The company has a market capitalization of £35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.42.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
