Insider Selling: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Sells 404,092 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The company has a market capitalization of £35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.42.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.