Insider Selling: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells 6,749 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.45), for a total value of £43,328.58 ($57,041.31).
PHNX stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 630.80 ($8.30). 962,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 646.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.55%.
About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.
