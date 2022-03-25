Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $67,968.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $60,174.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00.

SPT stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.