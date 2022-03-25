Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24.

On Thursday, January 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56.

Walmart stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

