Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $117.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $88.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

