Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

