Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NTLA stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.01. 581,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,942. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

