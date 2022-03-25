International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.42) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 135.95 ($1.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.