Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ISNPY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.